Arsenal to Return for €25m Wonderkid Pietro Pellegri as Genoa Lower Their Asking Price

Arsenal look set to come back in for 16-year-old Italian wonderkid Pietro Pellegri as it would appear that Genoa have come down from their astronomical price tag. It was the €45m asking price that Genoa first quoted that drove the Gunners away from the possibility of signing Pellegri.

Though now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Cannon), Genoa are willing to kick-start negotiations for the precocious Italian from €25m. The 16-year-old has already made six appearances for the Serie A side, which is enough evidence to pique the interests not just from Arsenal, but also from Manchester City and Juventus.

Still, a €25m price tag would still be too steep for a 16-year-old, especially for a club like Arsenal that are always keen on getting the best possible deal. Perhaps the Genoa placed such a hefty fee on Pellegri as a deterrent to put off suitors.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Pellegri is a product of the Italian grassroots system, and he made his professional debut for Genoa at the young age of 15-years-old.

Pellegri has already netted twice, and as his contract heads into its final 18 months, he'll need to make a decision on whether to stay at Genoa and stay part of the first team setup, or move to a bigger club and face a longer path to the first team.