Report: World Cup-Bound Australia to Offer Louis Van Gaal Manager Job

Louis van Gaal may be headed back to the World Cup stage.

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Despite his unsuccessful stint at Manchester United, which he certainly has a bee in his bonnet about, the 66-year-old Dutchman is considered to be a well-respected man within the world management. 

In addition to this, it seems that van Gaal may have found his next job ahead of this year FIFA World Cup. 

The Mirror have reported that the former Manchester United manager may be set to take over the Australia national team, which would be his first job in management since May 2016. 

The former Socceroos boss, Ange Postecoglou, helped guide the national team through the qualifying stage but decided to step down prior to the World Cup.

This wouldn't be van Gaal's first job in international management, as the 66-year-old guided his native Holland side to third place within the 2014 installment of the World Cup in Brazil. The Socceroos are prepared to offer the Dutchmen a short-term contract until the summer that is worth a whopping £1m . 

However, with France, Denmark and Peru in Australia's group, van Gaal certainly has his work cut out. 

However, the Australian FA are keeping their options open in case they are unable to secure the services of Louis van Gaal. It has been reported that the Socceroos are interested in fellow countryman, Bert van Marwijk, and Roberto Mancini. However, Mancini is currently an outsider for this position as he is still under contract with Zenit St. Petersburg. 

Australians across the country will hope that by having a coach such as van Gaal, they can progress further within the competition than they previously have. The Socceroos best finish within the FIFA World Cup is the round of 16 and Australia will look to improve on this in the 2018 World Cup. 

