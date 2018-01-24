Bordeaux President Reveals Plans to Sign Out-of-Favour West Ham Striker Diafra Sakho

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Bordeaux are remaining hopeful that they can persuade West Ham United to allow Diafra Sakho to join the club on loan until the end of the season.

The French club are keen to bring the Senegal international to Stade Nouveau de Bordeaux in the January transfer window, but the Hammers appear to be only interested in selling the outcast striker.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In quotes published by RMC Sport, however, club president Stephane Martin revealed that his team remain confident of completing a deal for Sakho and hoped that West Ham would agree to let him leave temporarily.

Martin said: "We have several players who we are interested in. We would prefer loans.This gives us time to re-position ourselves in the summer market.

"Diafra Sakho is one of the players we follow. We hope to conclude [a deal soon]. Nothing is done."

Sakho has fallen out-of-favour under both current boss David Moyes and his predecessor Slaven Bilic due to his lack of goals and a number of niggling injuries.

(You may also be interested in West Ham Manager David Moyes Keen on Signing Jonjo Shelvey & Joe Allen in Bid to 'Stay British')

The 28-year-old is also thought to have a clause in his contract that entitles him to bonus payments for every match that he starts for West Ham - fees that Moyes is unwilling to shell out and, as such, has restricted Sakho to cameo appearances from the bench.

Sakho is still able to pick up appearance fee bonuses as a substitute - £25,000 apparently - but that is only half of the figure he would scoop up if he was handed a regular starting berth.

That has naturally not gone down well with Sakho and, after an apparent falling out with Moyes last December, he is now said to be eyeing a move away from the London Stadium.

Sakho hasn't been part of the last four Premier League squads and hasn't featured for the Irons since the 1-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal on 16th December.

Club officials have tried to convince him to remain in the capital over the past month or so, but Sakho has his heart set on leaving London in a bid to revitalise his career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters