Bordeaux President Reveals Plans to Sign Out-of-Favour West Ham Striker Diafra Sakho

Bordeaux are remaining hopeful that they can persuade West Ham United to allow Diafra Sakho to join the club on loan until the end of the season.

The French club are keen to bring the Senegal international to Stade Nouveau de Bordeaux in the January transfer window, but the Hammers appear to be only interested in selling the outcast striker.

In quotes published by RMC Sport, however, club president Stephane Martin revealed that his team remain confident of completing a deal for Sakho and hoped that West Ham would agree to let him leave temporarily.

Martin said: "We have several players who we are interested in. We would prefer loans.This gives us time to re-position ourselves in the summer market.

"Diafra Sakho is one of the players we follow. We hope to conclude [a deal soon]. Nothing is done."

Sakho has fallen out-of-favour under both current boss David Moyes and his predecessor Slaven Bilic due to his lack of goals and a number of niggling injuries.

The 28-year-old is also thought to have a clause in his contract that entitles him to bonus payments for every match that he starts for West Ham - fees that Moyes is unwilling to shell out and, as such, has restricted Sakho to cameo appearances from the bench.

Sakho is still able to pick up appearance fee bonuses as a substitute - £25,000 apparently - but that is only half of the figure he would scoop up if he was handed a regular starting berth.

That has naturally not gone down well with Sakho and, after an apparent falling out with Moyes last December, he is now said to be eyeing a move away from the London Stadium.

Sakho hasn't been part of the last four Premier League squads and hasn't featured for the Irons since the 1-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal on 16th December.

Club officials have tried to convince him to remain in the capital over the past month or so, but Sakho has his heart set on leaving London in a bid to revitalise his career.

