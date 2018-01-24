Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Confirms Michy Batshuayi Will Leave on Loan if Edin Dzeko Joins Blues

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed Michy Batshuayi will leave on loan if Edin Dzeko joins the Blues.

Batshuayi signed for the Stamford Bridge side in 2016, but has struggled for first-team appearances, featuring as cover for Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata during his time in Fulham.

Chelsea have been linked with several strikers this month, including Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes, but a deal for Roma pair Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri is edging closer.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Speaking as quoted by the Evening Standard, Conte confirmed Batshuayi will need to look elsewhere if former Manchester City striker Dzeko signs this month.





He said: "It's the same as Kenedy. If arrives another striker, then Batshuayi will go on loan. I think he wants to have the opportunity to play with regularity. I think this is right.

"If we stay with the same players from the start of the season, it doesn't change. One player goes out, one player comes in. One player comes in, one player goes out.

"I think we have to try in every moment to be honest with our players. I don't know if another striker will arrive for Chelsea.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"But, in this case, I don't want to send away any player. But a lot of times it's the player saying he prefers to go away to have the possibility to play regularly. Then you have to show you deserve to play every game.”

Batshuayi could feature in place of the injured Morata in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal but has often been overlooked in favour of Eden Hazard.

Conte added: "I don't know if this is the right time. I think that every player had their chance to play and to show me their value. Now I think I have to make the best decision for the team.

"Every game is different. The quality of your opponent is different. I have to make the best decision to try and exploit my players in the best way.

"Our job is not simple, not easy. We have to try to make the best decision every time for the team. And to try to improve our players. Sometimes we are able, sometimes we are not able. But you have to do your best to reach your target.”