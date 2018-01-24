Crystal Palace See Eder Chase Stall With Eagles Unwilling to Commit to Permanent​ Move

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Crystal Palace have seen their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Eder stall, despite deciding to send officials to Italy to negotiate a potential transfer.

The Eagles were interested in bringing the 30-year-old striker to Selhurst Park and had even been rumoured to have tabled a £9.75m transfer offer.

However, the latest reports coming from Sky Italia (via Football Italia) suggest that Crystal Palace have approached Inter with a short-term loan deal that includes an option to buy Eder in the summer - something the Nerazzurri won't accept.

Inter are looking to offload the Brazilian-born striker permanently and at least want Palace to commit to an obligation to buy at the end of a loan should the Eagles not purchase Eder outright.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, it is understood that Eder favours a move to Russia over Crystal Palace, with the Italian international keen to link up with Roberto Mancini at Zenit Saint Petersburg. 

With Crystal Palace's deal for Eder stalling over the last few days, Inter Milan have had to temporarily halt their interest in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

La Liga side Sevilla are also interested in taking Sturridge away from Merseyside this January and could be given the green light to complete a move if Eder's exit from the San Siro continues to stall.

The England international is known to favour a move to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and has urged Liverpool to open talks with Sevilla. However, the Reds could find their asking price of £25m a stumbling block if negotiations are opened up with Los Nervionenses.

