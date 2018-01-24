Feyenoord Reject Newcastle United's Record Bid for Hotshot Striker Nicolai Jorgensen

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Newcastle United's chances of luring Nicolai Jorgensen away from Feyenoord have been dealt a blow, after they saw an undisclosed bid rejected for the striker.

Sky Sports understands that Magpies owner Mike Ashley had put forward a record sum of cash to try and convince the Eredivisie club to part with the 27-year-old.

However, Feyenoord have turned down Newcastle's initial bid and are apparently holding out for a fee closer to the £20m mark for Jorgensen.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has called on Ashley to put his hand in his pocket and sign some new players to help him keep the north east side in the Premier League.

The club owner appears to have heeded his manager's pleas by looking to break Newcastle's 12-year transfer record but, ultimately, has been unsuccessful in doing so.

Jorgensen has played for Feyenoord for the past 18 months and has become a huge part of the set up at De Kuip, with the Danish international scoring 34 goals in 61 appearances since he completed £3m move from FC Copenhagen.

(You may also be interested in Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey Lined Up for £12m Move to West Ham Following Kenedy Arrival)

Nine of those strikes have come in 19 appearances in 2017/18, with six coming in his last seven league outings.

It is unclear if Newcastle will return with an improved offer to tempt Feyenoord to let Jorgensen leave, but for now the Tyneside outfit will have to go back to the drawing board for January additions.

Benitez has already brought Chelsea's Kenedy to St.James' Park on a six-month loan deal but is eager to add more quality to his squad to prevent an immediate return to the Championship.

Fellow top flight team Brighton are desperate to land out-of-favour Newcastle attacker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the Magpies will only sanction his sale if they can bring in a replacement

Whether that man proves to be Jorgensen, remains to be seen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters