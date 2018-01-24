Feyenoord Reject Newcastle United's Record Bid for Hotshot Striker Nicolai Jorgensen

Newcastle United's chances of luring Nicolai Jorgensen away from Feyenoord have been dealt a blow, after they saw an undisclosed bid rejected for the striker.

Sky Sports understands that Magpies owner Mike Ashley had put forward a record sum of cash to try and convince the Eredivisie club to part with the 27-year-old.

However, Feyenoord have turned down Newcastle's initial bid and are apparently holding out for a fee closer to the £20m mark for Jorgensen.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has called on Ashley to put his hand in his pocket and sign some new players to help him keep the north east side in the Premier League.

The club owner appears to have heeded his manager's pleas by looking to break Newcastle's 12-year transfer record but, ultimately, has been unsuccessful in doing so.

Jorgensen has played for Feyenoord for the past 18 months and has become a huge part of the set up at De Kuip, with the Danish international scoring 34 goals in 61 appearances since he completed £3m move from FC Copenhagen.

Nine of those strikes have come in 19 appearances in 2017/18, with six coming in his last seven league outings.

It is unclear if Newcastle will return with an improved offer to tempt Feyenoord to let Jorgensen leave, but for now the Tyneside outfit will have to go back to the drawing board for January additions.

Benitez has already brought Chelsea's Kenedy to St.James' Park on a six-month loan deal but is eager to add more quality to his squad to prevent an immediate return to the Championship.

Fellow top flight team Brighton are desperate to land out-of-favour Newcastle attacker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the Magpies will only sanction his sale if they can bring in a replacement

Whether that man proves to be Jorgensen, remains to be seen.

