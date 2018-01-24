Gone to Look for America: Juventus Fan Favourite Claudio Marchisio Could Be Set for Move to MLS

Juventus fan favourite Claudio Marchisio could be set to leave his boyhood club for the MLS this January. According to CalcioMercato.com, Montreal Impact have made contact with the 32-year old's representatives, with Juventus manager Max Allegri unlikely to hold him back if he does want to leave.

Marchisio was linked with a move away in the summer with Chelsea interested but neither party could strike a deal.

Bar a season long loan spell at Empoli in 2007/08, Marchisio has played his entire career at Juventus.

In total, he has made 380 appearances in all competitions scoring 37 goals. He has been a big part in Juventus' domination in Serie A, being an integral part of each of their six consecutive Scudetti.

The midfielder was also a key part in Juventus' two recent appearances in the Champions League final, making the team of the season in 2015 when the Old Lady were defeated by Barcelona.

A banner pro-Marchisio showed this morning at Vinovo “Don’t touch Marchisio - stay with us!” via @forumJuventus pic.twitter.com/z7Kwf8eADL — around-j.com (@AroundJFans) January 16, 2018

However, the 2017/18 season has been one that has been blighted by injury for Marchisio, as the Italian international has only made eight appearances.

Juventus are looking at potential replacements in the form of Liverpool's Emre Can and Bryan Cristante from Atalanta.

Marchisio's potential destination if he leaves Turin could be the MLS and the Canadian side Montreal Impact.

Former Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has recently taken over the manager role ahead of the 2018 season after a disappointing 2017 season which saw them finish 9th in the Eastern Conference and 17th overall.