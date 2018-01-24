Man United & Man City Set to Fight it Out for Napoli's €40m Rated Midfielder Jorginho

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Napoli's highly coveted defensive midfielder Jorginho, with both clubs ready to offer €40m to secure his services.

The 26 year old has been an integral member of Napoli's starting eleven this season, helping the club in their pursuit of winning their first Scudetto since 1990, and only the third in their history.

Despite this position, and Jorginho's considerable presence and input this campaign, the Gli Azzurri are reluctantly willing to listen to offers for the Italian, and although they would prefer he stayed, have cited Sampdoria's Lucas Terreira as a potential replacement, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Jorginho was on the scoresheet when Napoli faced Manchester City in the Champions League at the Stadio San Paolo, with manager Pep Guardiola subsequently crowning the midfielder as 'wonderful' after his all round impressive showing. 

Having lost out to their local rivals in the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean finally completing his move to Old Trafford on Monday in an intriguing swap deal with Arsenal, City will be looking to assert themselves in the transfer market.

Indeed, beating United in the race to sign the defensive midfielder would be seen as a big victory in the blue half of Manchester, with a fee in the region of €40m hardly dissuading.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are equally enticed by Jorginho, who was born in Brazil but moved to Italy at a young age, and the Azzuri international is seen as a credible replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick.

