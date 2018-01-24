Napoli Targeting Marseille Winger Valued at £30m Ahead of Busy Period

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Italian leaders Napoli are being linked with a move for Marseille winger Florian Thauvin. 

The former Newcastle flop has started his second permanent stint with the French side well, making twenty-eight appearances and notching  ten goals and nine assists in Ligue 1 this season. 

This form hasn't gone unnoticed either with reports from the Calciomercato suggesting that the Partenopei's are looking for a quality wide player as backup for the likes of José Callejón and Lorenzo Insigne.

Manager Maurizzio Sarri has already been linked with moves for Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu and Paris Saint Germain's Lucas Moura during January, but Thauvin is said to be the most realistic option for the Italian giants. 


Napoli have a busy period of games coming up not just in the Serie A, but also in the UEFA Europa League where they will battle with German outfit RB Leipzig over two legs in February as they look to qualify for the last-sixteen of the competition. 


However, after settling back in at Marseille it remains to be seen as to whether Thauvin will be willing to relocate again so soon. 

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The 24-year-old only moved back to France from England at the beginning of the campaign and could opt to stay in France until the end of the season. 

Marseille believe that the French international's price tag is in the region of £30m, but hope that they can hold onto the talented midfielder until the summer in the hope that they can receive a higher bid for Thauvin's services.  

 

