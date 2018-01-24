Nathaniel Chalobah Takes to Twitter to Offer Update on Knee Injury Sustained Back in September

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has taken to his Twitter account and offer an update on his fitness.

The former Chelsea player sustained a knee injury in September in a freak training ground injury for his club side, which forced the 23-year-old to pull out of the England squad to face Germany and Brazil after receiving his first call-up from Gareth Southgate.

Chalobah however posted on his Twitter account an update regarding his fitness and a message of support to those going through similar rehabilitation struggles.

Been the toughest few months for me but the most satisfying thing is knowing that I’m back on my feet n pushing myself as hard as I can to be back on the grass.For anyone whose injured going through difficult times, STAY STRONG.THERES ALWAYS IMPROVEMENT,EVEN IF YOU CAN’T SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/AhtFPGodwy — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) January 23, 2018

It was believed that Chalobah would make his return at the beginning of this month following surgery on his fractured knee cap, although it looks more likely that he will now return in the next two or three weeks, according to The Sun.

Chalobah will hope he can put his injury nightmare behind him when he eventually makes his return to competitive action, in a bid to make a late surge into Southgate's plans for this summer's England World Cup squad.

Chalobah made the £5m switch to Vicarage Road from Chelsea in the summer and has impressed in his pursuit of regular game time.

He made five Premier League appearances for the Hornets before suffering his injury, with Watford hoping he can make his return sooner rather than later.