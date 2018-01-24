Nathaniel Chalobah Takes to Twitter to Offer Update on Knee Injury Sustained Back in September

January 24, 2018

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has taken to his Twitter account and offer an update on his fitness.

The former Chelsea player sustained a knee injury in September in a freak training ground injury for his club side, which forced the 23-year-old to pull out of the England squad to face Germany and Brazil after receiving his first call-up from Gareth Southgate. 

Chalobah however posted on his Twitter account an update regarding his fitness and a message of support to those going through similar rehabilitation struggles. 

It was believed that Chalobah would make his return at the beginning of this month following surgery on his fractured knee cap, although it looks more likely that he will now return in the next two or three weeks, according to The Sun

Chalobah will hope he can put his injury nightmare behind him when he eventually makes his return to competitive action, in a bid to make a late surge into Southgate's plans for this summer's England World Cup squad.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - Watford Star Will Hughes to Remain Sidelined for Another Month as He Continues Recovery

Chalobah made the £5m switch to Vicarage Road from Chelsea in the summer and has impressed in his pursuit of regular game time. 

He made five Premier League appearances for the Hornets before suffering his injury, with Watford hoping he can make his return sooner rather than later. 

