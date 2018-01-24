New Competition: The Draw for First Ever Exciting UEFA Nations League Has Been Made

The draw for the UEFA Nations League has been made, pitting countries against each other in an exciting new four-tier relegation/promotion biennial competition that promises to breathe fresh life into international football across Europe.

All 55 European teams were split between the four leagues (A-D) based on their UEFA coefficient at the end of the World Cup qualifying groups in October 2017.

The tournament carries the incentive that traditionally weaker countries begin on a more level playing field, in contrast to typical World Cup or European Championship qualifying campaigns, and can earn a higher place on merit.

Similarly, stronger countries will be motivated to avoid the embarrassment of relegation.

League A:


Group 1 Germany, France, Netherlands
Group 2 Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland
Group 3 Portugal, Italy, Poland
Group 4 Spain, England, Croatia

League B:


Group 1 Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic
Group 2 Russia, Sweden, Turkey
Group 3 Austria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Northern Ireland
Group 4 Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark


League C:


Group 1 Scotland, Albania, Israel (three countries only)
Group 2 Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia
Group 3 Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus
Group 4 Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania


League D:

Group 1 Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra
Group 2 Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino 
Group 3 Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo
Group 4 FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

The inaugural competition will begin in September 2018, with teams to play four or six times between then and the end of the year depending on how many countries are in their group.

The four group winners in League A will progress to the finals that will be held in June 2019.

Meanwhile, the others that finish top and bottom of their groups will be promoted and relegated respectively to the appropriate league above or below. There will also be one extra place at Euro 2020 on offer for each of the four leagues in the form a four-way playoff.

The four winners of these playoffs will then join the rest of the qualifiers at Euro 2020.

UEFA has published the following schedule of events:

Matchday 1: 6–8 September 2018

Matchday 2: 9–11 September 2018

Matchday 3: 11–13 October 2018

Matchday 4: 14–16 October 2018

Matchday 5: 15–17 November 2018

Matchday 6: 18–20 November 2018

Finals draw: early December 2018

Finals: 5–9 June 2019

UEFA EURO 2020 play-off draw: 22 November 2019

UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs: 26–31 March 2020

