Alberto Moreno Admits it'll Be Tough to Dislodge Andrew Robertson as Reds Left-Back When He Returns

Liverpool and Spain left-back admits it'll be tough to reclaim his place in the squad following the performances of Andrew Robertson in his absence.

The 25-year-old, who was enjoying something of a first team resurgence under Jurgen Klopp, suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool's 7-0 Champions League win against Spartak Moscow at the beginning of December and has been out of action ever since.

Moreno's injury, however, opened the door for summer signing Andrew Robertson, with the Scot slotting in and providing a number of impressive performances - most notably in the Reds' 4-3 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, Moreno acknowledged it will be tough to gain his place back in Klopp's starting lineup when he returns to full fitness.

He said: "It's always tough to get your place in the first team at Liverpool Football Club. Obviously, as a result of my injury, [Robertson] has taken his chance and grabbed it with both hands.

"You've got to be absolutely honest and sincere and say that he's doing really, really well. He's put in some great performances and played some great matches.

"But I'm training really hard now and determined to do all that I possibly can through hard work to try and win my place back."

Moreno, who has endured some tough times at Anfield since his £12m move from Sevilla in 2014, believed he was enjoying his best run in the side before his untimely injury, but insists he is focused on returning to the pitch as soon as possible.

He continued, stating: "I've never been in such good form at any stage in my career - not just with Liverpool but with Sevilla as well - so it was a bad time.

"But that's football, it's full of ups and downs. In your career you've got to take the good with the bad.

"It's all about being strong and coming out better from such an experience and working hard to get back."

The former Sevilla man also claimed that while the FA Cup clash with West Brom this weekend may come too soon, he has returned to training is not far away from first team duties once again