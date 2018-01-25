Former FA Chief Executive Believes Arsenal Head of Recruitment Is Key to Completing Aubameyang Deal

Former FA chief executive Adrian Bevington believes that Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is the key to completing the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.

The Gunners have been continually linked with the Gabon international this month and have reportedly had a second bid rejected, although omissions from a number of Borussia Dortmund squads this season due to disciplinary matters seemed to have paved the way for a potential departure from the Westfalonstadion.

Spekaing on Sky Sports' The Debate, Bevington believes that Mislintat, who Arsenal acquired from the German side in November, will be key in the negotiations of the deal to bring Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

He said: "The sporting director has come from Borussia Dortmund so he knows the people he’s dealing with. Since (Robert) Lewandowski left Dortmund he’s been carrying their attack.

"Obviously he’s a character who has courted a bit of controversy in recent times as well but I’m pretty sure we’ll see him at Arsenal before the window closes.

"The reports suggest that Arsenal have bid €50m, that Dortmund want £50m. If that is the case it’s going to happen."

Ivan Gazidis, Sven Mislintat and Huss Fahmy in Dortmund.. 👀 🇬🇦🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/YXaLADsCH8 — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) January 21, 2018

Mislintat has been in Dortmund this week along with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis in order to trash out a deal for Aubameyang this month.

Despite all of Aubameyang's misdemeanours this season, the 28-year-old has still been in impressive form for BVB this campaign.

The former AS Saint-Etienne man has scored 21 goals in just 23 games in all competitions this season, and could be the second new face signed by Arsene Wenger this month after the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United earlier in the week.