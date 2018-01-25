Liverpool Pass Up Chance to Sign Charlton Starlet After Declining to Offer Asking Price

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Liverpool have rejected the chance to sign Charton Athletic starlet Ezri Konsa after baulking at the League One side's asking price.

The Reds had apparently been closely monitoring the 20-year-old's development at the Valley, but manager Jurgen Klopp has declined the opportunity to sign him because of Charlton's demands for a large fee.

As reported by the Mail, via the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield club were unwilling to match the Addicks' £5m asking price, and so England U20 international Konsa will remain with the club until the summer at least.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

The defender, who was also being tracked by Everton, might have become the second Charlton youngster to make a switch to Liverpool in recent years, after Joe Gomez transferred in 2015.

Meanwhile Sky Italia (via Inside Futbol) report that Liverpool have also declined the chance to sign 18-year-old Inter defender Zinho Vanheusden.

The Belgian centre-back was viewed as one of the club's brightest prospects, but various injury problems have hampered his progress somewhat.

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-LIVERPOOL

Klopp was supposedly keen at one point to bring him to Liverpool to kick-start his career, but he could now return to his homeland in the form of Standard Liege as he bids to build up some consistency.

For the moment it appears that Liverpool will stick with signing just the one defender this transfer window, with Virgil van Dijk having completed his long-awaited move from Southampton on January 1.

The £75m Dutchman got off to a flier by scoring the winner to dump Everton out of the FA Cup, but made a critical mistake in the defeat against Swansea on Monday on his Premier League debut.

