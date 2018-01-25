Liverpool Set to Sign Talented Falkirk Full-Back Tony Gallacher in £200k Deal

Liverpool are on the verge of snapping up talented Falkirk starlet Tony Gallacher to the tune of £200,000.

The Liverpool Echo and Times journalist Paul Joyce relayed the news to the Reds' fanbase on Thursday as Liverpool edged towards the addition of Gallacher to their ranks.

The 18-year-old will link up with Neil Critchley's Under-23s squad instead of Jurgen Klopp's senior side, but it is hoped that Gallacher will push on once he is fully settled into his new surroundings and try and break into the first-team set up in the coming seasons.

Gallacher spent a week on trial at the club's Melwood training complex earlier in January and did enough to impress Liverpool's coaching staff and earn himself a permanent move to Merseyside.

The Scotland youth international had attracted plenty of interest from Liverpool's fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United and Stoke City, but they have moved quickly to prise him away from Falkirk and scoop him up ahead of the Red Devils and Potters.

A left-back by trade, Gallacher has risen through the youth ranks at the Scottish Championship side over the past two-and-a-half years and made his senior bow in a Scottish FA Cup tie against Fraserburgh in November 2015.

The six-times capped Under-21 international appeared 11 times for Falkirk last season as he continued to impress at the Falkirk stadium, and had become a mainstay in Peter Houston's senior side this term with 17 appearances clocked up.

Yet to score a senior goal, Gallacher has chalked up six assists in his 26 senior outings and has deputised on the left wing in the club's past two league matches to show off his versatility down the left flank.

Klopp will hope that Gallacher can follow in the footsteps of compatriot Andy Robertson and stake a claim for a Liverpool starting berth in the next few years - the Scotland international having become a regular under the German following his summer switch from Hull City.

