Nagelsmann 'No Longer a Candidate' for Bayern Job With Former BVB Boss Favourite to Take Over

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become the new Bayern Munich manager, with former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel now the leading candidate.

As reported by German outlet Abendzeitung, senior figures at Bayern are concerned that 30-year-old Nagelsmann's young age will see him struggle to enforce himself on the superstar-packed dressing room, so they're looking for a more experienced manager to take over should Jupp Heynckes reject the opportunity to remain in charge.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Nagelsmann's contract situation is also difficult, as a hefty compensation fee would have to be paid to Hoffenheim should he leave the club before the summer of 2019 - when an exit clause in his contract becomes activated.

His poor Champions League and Europa League showing with Hoffenheim is also thought to be a concern, with Tuchel emerging as a more attractive option.

Tuchel is currently taking a break from management and is believed to be waiting until the end of the season to take over at the Allianz Arena. The 44-year-old developed a reputation as an innovative and daring manager during his spell with BVB and is likely to bring his philosophy of fast, attacking play to Bayern if given the job next season.

Bayern look set to romp to their sixth league title in a row, as they currently sit 16 points clear at the top of the table.





In transfer news, reports have claimed that the club are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, but the player's £100m valuation is thought to have put off the Bavarian club from making a January transfer window offer thus far.