New Arsenal Signing Mkhitaryan Receives Farewell Message From Ibrahimovic on Instagram

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimvoic showed his class by sending a farewell message -via Intsagram - to former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan once the Armenian captain had completed his move to Arsenal reports the Metro.

The move finally concluded Alexis Sanchez's transfer saga which saw the Chilean international join the Old Trafford club on a four and half year contract.

Mkhitaryan had played a significant role in his debut season at United by helping them to win the League Cup and the Europa League after signing from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £27m. However, the attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order with Jose Mourinho where his appearances for Red Devils had become restricted as he has struggled to establish himself this season.

Image by Christian Davies

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic, who joined United at the same time as Mkhitaryan, took to social media to send a good luck message to his former teammate after his transfer was finally confirmed.

Ibrahimovic posted a selfie of the duo on his personal Instagram story on Tuesday and wrote the caption: “Luck you don’t need so just enjoy your game @micki_taryan.”

Great to be at my new home🏟🔴 Good luck to the team👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/fyilQjGeg1 — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 24, 2018

Naturally to leave one the biggest club's domestically would be an upheaval, Mkhitaryan wasn't downcast at the prospect of his next move and described the transfer to the Emirates as a 'dream come true' and revealed it had always been his ambition to play for the Gunners.





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has captured the signing of a wonderful player in his own right, he is one that will improve the current squad and more importantly he is a player with a point to prove which could make his move to the north London even more eventful.



