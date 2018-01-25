New Arsenal Signing Mkhitaryan Receives Farewell Message From Ibrahimovic on Instagram

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimvoic showed his class by sending a farewell message -via Intsagram - to former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan once the Armenian captain had completed his move to Arsenal reports the  Metro

The move finally concluded Alexis Sanchez's transfer saga which saw the Chilean international join the Old Trafford club on a four and half year contract.

(You might also be interested to read: Jose Mourinho hails unforgettable Henrikh Mkhitaryan as he completes his switch to Arsenal)

Mkhitaryan had played a significant role in his debut season at United by helping them to win the League Cup and the Europa League after signing from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £27m. However, the attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order with Jose Mourinho where his appearances for Red Devils had become restricted as he has struggled to establish himself this season. 

Image by Christian Davies

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic, who joined United at the same time as Mkhitaryan, took to social media to send a good luck message to his former teammate after his transfer was finally confirmed.

Ibrahimovic posted a selfie of the duo on his personal Instagram story on Tuesday and wrote the caption: “Luck you don’t need so just enjoy your game @micki_taryan.”

Naturally to leave one the biggest club's domestically would be an upheaval, Mkhitaryan wasn't downcast at the prospect of his next move and described the transfer to the Emirates as a 'dream come true' and revealed it had always been his ambition to play for the Gunners.  


Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has captured the signing of a wonderful player in his own right, he is one that will improve the current squad and more importantly he is a player with a point to prove which could make his move to the north London even more eventful. 


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters