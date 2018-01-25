Neymar Eyes PSG Exit as Report Claims Megastar Open to Pay Cut in Bid to Join Real Madrid

Neymar is reportedly regretting his world-record summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain - and wishes to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

French news publication L'Equipe (h/t Sport) has claimed that the Brazilian superstar and his camp have become disillusioned with life in Paris after Neymar was jeered by the club's fanbase in recent times.

The ex-Barcelona star, who earns a reported £33m-a-season with the Ligue 1 giants, is now eyeing a return to Spain but with his former club's fierce rivals Real according to the same newspaper (h/t AS).

Neymar was left shocked by the criticism he received from PSG fans after he wrested a spot kick off club favourite Edinson Cavani in a recent 8-0 romp over Dijon - a penalty his teammate wanted to take in order to break Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club record haul of 156 goals.

The 25-year-old hasn't been seen since, with claims of being injured preventing him from starting against Lyon and Guingamp in France's top flight and the Coupe de France respectively.

Neymar is also believed to be finding French defences 'too raw' and doesn't agree with the leniency of referees compared to those in La Liga, and PSG's hierarchy is said to becoming increasingly concerned that their star attraction may want to leave after just 12 months.

All of that has only added fuel to the fire that Real will try and lure Neymar to Santiago Bernabeu - and Neymar would even take a smaller pay package in a bid to convince Los Blancos to put plans in place to sign him.

Neymar would demand a higher signing-on fee if he were to take a pay cut, and it is unclear if Real would agree to those demands and what their current highest earner - Cristiano Ronaldo - would make of Neymar earning close to his apparent £19m-a-season salary.

Real club president Florentino Perez supposedly knows it would take around £220m to prise Neymar away from Parc de Princes, but PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi would be extremely hesitant to let him leave after spending so much to bring to the French capital in the first place.

