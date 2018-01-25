Report Claims Merseyside Rivals Liverpool & Everton Are Interested in West Brom Forward

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Liverpool are preparing a surprise move for West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, but may face competition from city rivals Everton for the Venezuelan's signature.

The Sun reports that both Merseyside clubs are interested in Rondon, who put in an impressive performance for West Brom at Goodison Park last weekend.

Rondon is believed to be happy in the West Midlands, but with fewer than 18 months left on his contract, West Brom may be inclined to sell for a fee in excess of £15m.

Liverpool's array of attacking talent has come in for much praise this season, but there have been occasions when the lack of an out and out goalscorer has cost them, as was the case in Monday's 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

And with Daniel Sturridge possibly set for a loan move to Inter, Jurgen Klopp may feel that he could do with strengthening his forward options.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Rule Out 'Excessive' Thomas Lemar Deal Despite Rumours of an Agreement)

For Everton, the need is more pressing. They have relied heavily on the goals of Wayne Rooney, who has ten in the league this season. They currently sit 9th in the Premier League, but are only six points above the relegation zone and have not won in over a month.

Whether or not Rondon is the solution to either side's worries remains to be seen. He once scored twenty goals in a season for his previous club Zenit St Petersburg, but has yet to hit those same heights in England. He has scored 23 goals in over 100 games since joining West Brom in 2015.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

In the game at Goodison, Rondon earned the respect of all football supporters with his attitude after inadvertently colliding with James McCarthy, resulting in a double leg break for the Republic of Ireland midfielder. 

Rondon chased down referee Stuart Attwell to plead for medical assistance for McCarthy, before breaking down in tears at his accidental part in his counterpart's injury.

