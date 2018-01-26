Arsenal Could Miss Out on Italian Starlet Pietro Pellegri as Juventus & Monaco Lead Transfer Chase

Arsenal appear to have missed out on reported transfer target Pietro Pellegri as a tug-of-war for the teenager's signature ensues between Juventus and Monaco, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.





The 16-year-old forward has unsurprisingly attracted a number of potential suitors throughout Europe after breaking into Genoa's first team this season, bagging three goals so far in Italy's top flight.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Reports have claimed that, as well as interest from Arsenal, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and PSG are also keeping tabs on the teenage sensation.

However, it appears Juventus and Monaco lead the way in the pursuit to sign the young forward, with both clubs reportedly bidding in the region of €30m for the teenager's services. It is believed Juventus are open to loaning Pellegri back to Genoa for the remainder of the season which may well give the Old Lady the advantage.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The news will come as a blow to Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who is already becoming frustrated in his January pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After shining for Italy's U19 national side, Arsenal were prompted into sending scouts to Genoa's Stadio Luigi Ferraris to take a closer look at one of the country's most exciting prospects, however any attempts at securing a deal for Pellegri appear to have been in vain.