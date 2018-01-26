Chelsea Warn Conte Over Public Criticism as Battle Over Final Say on Transfer Targets Escalates

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly warned Antonio Conte against his constant public sniping about allegedly not being given the final say over the club's transfer targets.

The Telegraph understands that the Italian has been told to turn it in by the Blues' hierarchy as Conte continues to hint that any new arrivals and potential incomings are decided by the likes of owner Roman Abramovich and new technical director Marina Granovskaia.

Conte suggested that he had no great say over what players the reigning Premier League champions signed after his side's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He had said: “I think the club decide our transfer market. As I said before, my task is to try to improve the transfer market, from the summer, the club decides every player.”

Those comments have not gone down well with executives in the boardroom at Stamford Bridge, and Conte has been told that his thinly-veiled criticism will not be tolerated any more than it has been.

The 47-year-old is expected to depart west London in the summer after a turbulent eight month period this term, with Conte continuously linked with a move back to his homeland as he becomes aggrieved with life in the capital.

Conte was critical of Chelsea for missing out on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alex Sandro last summer, and doesn't believe he has had a say in bringing Danny Drinkwater or Ross Barkley to the club this season.

It is unclear whether Chelsea's January pursuit of Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri is down to Conte or his superiors, but those higher up the food chain will be watching Conte's pre-match press conference ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie with intrigue to see what he has to say.

Conte's quips during the current campaign have apparently created an air of negativity around the club and the likes of Abramovich will hope that he toes the party line until the summer when he may opt to leave for pastures new.

