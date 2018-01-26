Leicester Boss Jokes That Pair Have 'Been Given New Roles' After Being Spotted at Arsenal Fixture

Social media erupted on Wednesday night when Leicester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani were pictured at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea.

With Arsenal's reported interest in Mahrez - and Chelsea making a loan enquiry for Slimani recently - some may suggest that it was perhaps not the best choice of match for the duo to attend.

The more cynical supporter may suggest that Mahrez in particular was asked to attend the match by his agent in order to stir up some speculation around his immediate future.

However, a more likely explanation is that they were just being supportive friends and watched their former team mate N'Golo Kanté - with whom they are understood to retain a close friendship - in action. In fact, Sky Sports have reported that the duo met up with Kanté after the game.

In his press conference on Thursday afternoon, Leicester City manager Claude Puel saw the fun side of the story: “I asked him [Mahrez] and Slim to look and watch the game against Chelsea to make a report," joked Puel. "They were good scouts.

“There is nothing to say about Mahrez or Slim or any players. There are no moves out of the squad and we will see at the end of the month."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Puel also took the opportunity to speak - albeit vaguely - about his plans for the last week of the transfer window, adding: "It will be interesting to strengthen the team if we can.

"If not possible I am happy with this squad. They have good attitude and good quality.”

Mahrez has been on fine form for the Foxes this season - with 8 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League so far. Meanwhile, Slimani has seen his opportunities restricted at the King Power Stadium - scoring one goal in 12 Premier League appearances.