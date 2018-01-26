Liverpool Forward Set to Start for Jurgen Klopp for the First Time After 27 Month Injury Hell

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is reportedly in line to start for the Reds in the FA Cup this weekend, a huge moment for the former Burnley star because it would represent the first time he has ever been named in the starting XI by Jurgen Klopp.





The Daily Mirror has reason to believe that Ings will be in the line-up when Liverpool face West Brom in the fourth round tie at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Despite Klopp taking over from former manager Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, Ings is still yet to start a game for the German coach in what is now well over two years.

Ings tragically suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Klopp's very first training session in charge and didn't get back on the field until he appeared as a substitute on the final day of the season seven months later.

As he struggled to regain fitness, Ings began the 2016/17 with Liverpool's second string, only to suffer further knee damage when he made his return to the first-team in an EFL Cup game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Liverpool have understandably been patient with the 25-year-old and he once began the new campaign with the club's Under-23 side while he built up his match fitness.

Having featured as a substitute in the EFL Cup in September, Ings made his first Premier League appearance of 2017/18 in December when he played the final eight minutes of the Merseyside derby against Everton. He then enjoyed another cameo against Bournemouth.

Most recently, Ings played 17 minutes in Monday night's defeat at the hands of Swansea and is seemingly ready to finally start a game as Klopp shuffles his pack for West Brom's visit this weekend, resting several key names and giving an opportunity to others.