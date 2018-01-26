Luke Shaw Praises 'Phenomenal' Alexis Sanchez After First Training Session With New Teammate

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has claimed that the club's new signing Alexis Sanchez is 'one of the best in the wold' after playing alongside the Chilean in his first training session at Carrington.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal on Monday in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Gunners, and Shaw was happy to welcome his new teammate to the club.

"It was quite surprising at the start because obviously he [Sanchez] wasn’t linked with us at all and everything moved really quickly." He told Flow Sports Premier via the Metro. "But [I'm] really happy, obviously he’s a phenomenal player."





Sanchez took part in training for the first time since his transfer, at Carrington on Tuesday morning, and Shaw was clearly impressed with what he saw.

"[He's] One of the best in the world, the quality he’ll bring to the side will surely boost our attacking threat.

"We’ve already seen his quality in training and some of the things he’s done is a joke."

Sanchez has taken the famous number seven shirt at his new club. Former players to wear the number include; George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to make his Red Devils debut in Friday night's FA Cup fourth round at Huish Park against Yeovil - although manager Jose Mourinho has not yet indicated how strong his lineup will be for the clash.





If Sanchez is not included for the trip to Yeovil, then it likely that his Man United debut will likely come at Wembley, in the Premier League match against his old club's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, on Wednesday.