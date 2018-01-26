Mohamed Elneny Appears to Aim Dig at Ex-Arsenal Teammate Alexis Sanchez & Gunners Fans Love it

Mohamed Elneny appeared to take an indirect swipe at former teammate Alexis Sanchez on social media, much to the delight of some Arsenal supporters.

Sanchez left the Emirates for Old Trafford in a sensational swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move from Manchester to north London.

There had been rumours speculating the fact that the Chilean forward had a tense relationship with those in the dressing room as everyone was made aware of Sanchez’s desperate plea to move to Man Utd.

It was Arsenal midfielder Elneny who took to Twitter to seemingly hint at Sanchez's lack of commitment with the Gunners, in a post which saw a celebrating Arsenal sealing a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Now there are players fighting every minute for the logo and the fans 🙌🏽💪🏽 #WeAreTheArsenal

Elneny tweeted: "Now there are players fighting every minute for the logo and the fans. #WeAreTheArsenal Wembley time"

Arsenal supporters were quick to pick up on the Egyptian’s sly dig at Sanchez with one fan tweeting: "Shows the lads didn't get along with alexis. Change room must have been toxic"

Arsenal fans will be sure to keep a keen eye on Sanchez with the Chilean is set to make his debut on Friday evening as Mourinho takes his side to Yeovil in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Gunners - who were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup - supporters have to wait until Tuesday to see their side in action when they take on bottom-placed Swansea in the Premier League

