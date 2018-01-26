Mohamed Elneny Appears to Aim Dig at Ex-Arsenal Teammate Alexis Sanchez & Gunners Fans Love it

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Mohamed Elneny appeared to take an indirect swipe at former teammate Alexis Sanchez on social media, much to the delight of some Arsenal supporters.

Sanchez left the Emirates for Old Trafford in a sensational swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move from Manchester to north London.

There had been rumours speculating the fact that the Chilean forward had a tense relationship with those in the dressing room as everyone was made aware of Sanchez’s desperate plea to move to Man Utd.

It was Arsenal midfielder Elneny who took to Twitter to seemingly hint at Sanchez's lack of commitment with the Gunners, in a post which saw a celebrating Arsenal sealing a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Elneny tweeted: "Now there are players fighting every minute for the logo and the fans. #WeAreTheArsenal Wembley time"

Arsenal supporters were quick to pick up on the Egyptian’s sly dig at Sanchez with one fan tweeting: "Shows the lads didn't get along with alexis. Change room must have been toxic"

(You might also be interested in - Alexis Sanchez in Fresh Controversy After Missing a Drugs Test While Completing Move to Man Utd)

Arsenal fans will be sure to keep a keen eye on Sanchez with the Chilean is set to make his debut on Friday evening as Mourinho takes his side to Yeovil in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Gunners - who were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup - supporters have to wait until Tuesday to see their side in action when they take on bottom-placed Swansea in the Premier League

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters