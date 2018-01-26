New Watford Boss Javi Gracia Admits Uncertainty Over Transfers as Tory Deeney Speculation Continues

New Watford head coach Javi Gracia has admitted that he 'doesn't know' what will happen with his players in the remaining days of the transfer window, as speculation surrounding Troy Deeney's future continues to build.

Gracia, formerly of Russian side Rubin Kazan, signed an 18-month-contract with the Hornets to replace the outgoing Marco Silva after a disappointing run of results which saw the former Hull boss win just one of his last ten games in charge.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Gracia's first task will be a trip to Southampton tomorrow in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but focus will surround the future of talisman Deeney after the new Watford head coach admitted he has no idea about where his captain's allegiances lie.

As quoted by the Sun, Silva said: "I don't know what will happen with the players. Maybe one will go or not.

Report: West Brom Manager Alan Pardew Considering Move for Watford Striker in Bid to Avoid Relegation https://t.co/XR7e79gSYD — Watford Pro (@WatfordPro) January 25, 2018

"I'm not thinking about players coming in or out. There are other people at the club who do this."



The ongoing situation with the Watford captain has seen fellow Premier League sides monitoring his situation, with the Alan Pardew's West Bromwich Albion and Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United said to be keen.

It will be interesting to see if Deeney will be involved at all on Saturday but if he is to leave the club that he has spent nearly eight years at, then it will have to be sooner rather than later with just six days of the transfer window left.