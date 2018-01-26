Newport County vs Tottenham Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur travel to South Wales to face Newport County in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie.



Tottenham breezed through the third round with a brace from Harry Kane and unlikely scorer Jan Vertonghen against Wimbledon at Wembley Stadium earlier this month. However County, League Two play-off chasers, turned over Championship side Leeds United with an injury time winner in the third round.

An 89th minute header from forward Shawn McCoulsky - on loan from Bristol City - took Newport into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 1979.





Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Rodney Parade Stadium:

Previous Encounter

Great draw for both Spurs and Newport. The last time we faced the exiles came in 1960 in the FA cup third round, a Les Allen brace helping to secure the win that day. COYS — Lennon.Branagan (@LMcCand) January 8, 2018

The two sides last faced each other 58 years ago in the third round of the FA Cup in January 1960. Tottenham travelled to there then ground Somerton Park and beat the home side 4-0, with a brace from Les Allen. In that 1960/61 season, Tottenham went on to win the FA Cup that year as well as winning the Football League First Division, thus completing the double.

There have been four meetings between the two sides dating way back to 1946 as the first showdown between the two. Out of all four matches, Tottenham have won all four.

Key Battle

Scot Bennett vs Fernando Llorente

Maurico Pochettino will have one eye on the midweek fixture against Manchester United, and will most likely rest star striker Harry Kane for this fourth round tie. Llorente will be given the chance to lead upfront and show his goal scoring talents to the Tottenham faithful, who are yet to be convinced by him.





Llorente had a brilliant game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, but hasn't really excelled under the shadow of Kane ever since.





His height and aerial presence make him a strong target man which Newport County defender Scot Bennett will have to deal with.





The 27-year-old has been one of County's most consistent player this season, with the ability to successfully be deployed as a defensive centre midfield if needed. As the vice-captain, he will be needed to stop Llorente in finding the back of the net.

Team News

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Newport manager Micheal Flynn will be looking to keep the same side that narrowly overturned Leeds in the third round. Flynn is confident that midfield duo Matty Dolan and Joss Labadie, and defender Ben White, will all be fit to face Spurs.

Pochettino will be looking to rest some key players with a home fixture against Manchester United on Wednesday evening. Kane, Dele Ali, Eric Dier, Davindson Sanchez all look set to get a breather before that showdown at Wembley.

Victor Wanyama will be looking to make his first start since returning from an injury sustained in pre-season. Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Danny Rose all remained injured.

Potential Newport County Starting Lineup:Day; Pipe, Butler, O'Brien, White; Bennett, Willmott,Dolan, Labadie, Nouble, Amond.





Potential Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup: Vorm, Trippier, Vertonghen, Foyth, Walker-Peters; Wanyama, Dembele; Lamela, Erikson, Sissoko; Llorente.

Predictions

Tottenham will be looking to leave South Wales with their name in the pot for the fifth round draw of the FA Cup. The strength and fitness of the Tottenham players could tire the Newport players quite early on in the game.

Newport will have to get passed Vertonghon. who is currently in sensational form for Tottenham. However, should Newport cause Tottenham trouble and be on the verge of an upset, Pochettino will be likely to have Kane, Ali and Son on the bench to utilise.

Prediction: Newport County 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur



