Arsenal Shoot Themselves in the Foot With Unfortunately Timed Twitter Welcome for Mkhitaryan

Arsenal are never far away from being the butt of many a joke on social media, and they were victims of their own downfall during their shock 3-1 loss to Swansea.

As reported by Metro, with Arsenal drawing 1-1 at the time Arsene Wenger decided to introduce new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the bench, with Arsenal's official Twitter account tweeting: "Welcome to the action, Micki!".

Amazingly, however, just two minutes later they were tweeting not such good news, with the Armenian's introduction being swiftly followed by: "Ayew capitalises on Cech's mis-kick to give Swansea the lead".

The tweet was subjected to a lot of ridicule, with one twitter using calling it "the worst debut ever" and another saying "Welcome to losing, Micki".

The new signing will only hope that things improve from here, having previously expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing "attacking football" with the Gunners; a comment which some have taken as a thinly-veiled swipe at his ex-manager Jose Mourinho and the often defensive football he has employed at Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan could be in line to make his first start for Arsenal in Saturday's clash against Everton, and will certainly be hoping his move to north London will bring him more first-team football, having not played a full 90 minutes since Manchester United's 1-0 Champions League win against Benfica in October.