Carlo Ancelotti States Desire to Return to Club Management and Rules Himself Out of Vacant Italy Job

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he wants to get back into football management at club level, after ruling himself out of the running for the Italian national coach's position.

The 58-year-old is currently unattached after getting fired by Bayern Munich earlier this season, thanks to a period of patchy form that saw the Bavarians fall behind Borussia Dortmund early on in the Bundesliga, and a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It was that result at the Parc des Princes that sealed Ancelotti's fate, and the Germans then brought in Jupp Heynckes on an interim basis as his replacement, and the 2013 treble winner has steadied the ship since taking over.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Ancelotti said, as quoted by Football Espana: "My answer is this: the FIGC [Italian FA], with the help of CONI, has to create its new structure.

"After that they’ll take the decision. I remain with my idea, first you need clarity, then we can talk about it, even if my goal is to coach a club team.

"Which one? I still don’t know, it’s all on the high seas, we’ll need to wait a couple of months. The Champions League is back now, and as long as the rules haven’t changed there’s only one team that can win it. What will the others do?"

Rumours have been flying round that Ancelotti could be approached by Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane struggling to get the best out of his team this season, Los Blancos were recently dumped out of the Copa del Rey, and are too far behind Barcelona to challenge for the league title.

