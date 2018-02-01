Chelsea & Real Madrid Contemplate Sensational Eden Hazard - Marco Asensio Swap Deal

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

The winter transfer window has only been closed a matter of hours, yet early reports are already in regarding players who could be on the move this summer.

One such story involves Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo - who is beginning to show signs of decline in La Liga - or Gareth Bale, who is considered to be too injury prone.

Spanish publication Don Balon are also running the Hazard to Madrid story, but instead of taking the replacement superstar angle, they claim Chelsea are after a sensational swap deal to bring rising star Marco Asensio to Stamford Bridge.

Apparently, Roman Abramovich's advisors are steering him in the Spanish international's direction, and telling him he's a better option to go for than Ronaldo, whom other reports claim the Russian was curious about trying to sign.

Seguimos trabajando. 👊🏽 #MA20

A post shared by Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) on

At just 22 years of age, Don Balon say Asensio would make for a better long term investment, and that the temptation of Hazard could be enough for Florentino Perez to sanction his sale.

The €3.9m signing from Mallorca has enjoyed a tremendous rise over the past couple of years, establishing himself as one of Europe's most promising young players.

He has demonstrated an impressive knack of scoring incredible debut goals, and recently insisted he was happy at the Bernabeu despite his current position at the club as a squad player.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"It is difficult to manage a squad as good as our one, but Zidane knows he can count on me," he said, as quoted by the Express.

"I work hard every day to earn more minutes, but I am aware of where I am. I am at the best club in the world and I am happy at Real Madrid."

