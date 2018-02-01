Getafe Accuse Crystal Palace of Trying to 'Pull Their Trousers Down' in Pursuit of Vicente Guaita

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

La Liga side Getafe have claimed that Crystal Palace tried to 'pull their trousers down', after the Eagles' deadline day pursuit of their goalkeeper Vicente Guaita ended in disaster - with Londoners failing to get the deal across the line.

As reported by the Independent, Guaita - who is something of an underrated star in Spain - is able to leave Getafe at the end of the season on a free transfer under the Bosman ruling. 


His expiring contract is believed to have prompted Palace to make a low-ball offer for the 31-year-old, which was immediately rejected by the Madrid-based side, who would rather lose the player for nothing rather than accept the apparently insulting offer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

A Getafe club official aired their grievances on local radio, claiming that the Premier League strugglers had attempted to "pull their trousers down" by essentially offering the choice of accepting a low offer for their goalkeeper or losing his services for no money in the summer.


Palace are in dire need of a new goalkeeper, with their current number one Wayne Hennessy struggling to overcome injury troubles, and 38-year-old back-up choice Julian Speroni approaching the end of his career. 


The Eagles will now have to wait until the end of the season to sign a new keeper, but they did manager to sign a much-needed striker on deadline day.

The highly-rated FC Midtjylland forward Alexander Sørloth arrived at Selhurst Park in a deal worth around £9m, and should provide starting striker Christian Benteke with some real competition for his place in the side.


Palace's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham on Tuesday night sees them sitting in 13th place in the table, but the bottom half of the league is so tightly-packed that the Eagles are just three points off the relegation zone. 


Hodgson's men will host Newcastle United on Sunday, in what is set to be a key clash in what looks set to be a fierce fight for top-flight survival.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters