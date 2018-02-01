Getafe Accuse Crystal Palace of Trying to 'Pull Their Trousers Down' in Pursuit of Vicente Guaita

La Liga side Getafe have claimed that Crystal Palace tried to 'pull their trousers down', after the Eagles' deadline day pursuit of their goalkeeper Vicente Guaita ended in disaster - with Londoners failing to get the deal across the line.

As reported by the Independent, Guaita - who is something of an underrated star in Spain - is able to leave Getafe at the end of the season on a free transfer under the Bosman ruling.





His expiring contract is believed to have prompted Palace to make a low-ball offer for the 31-year-old, which was immediately rejected by the Madrid-based side, who would rather lose the player for nothing rather than accept the apparently insulting offer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

A Getafe club official aired their grievances on local radio, claiming that the Premier League strugglers had attempted to "pull their trousers down" by essentially offering the choice of accepting a low offer for their goalkeeper or losing his services for no money in the summer.





Palace are in dire need of a new goalkeeper, with their current number one Wayne Hennessy struggling to overcome injury troubles, and 38-year-old back-up choice Julian Speroni approaching the end of his career.





The Eagles will now have to wait until the end of the season to sign a new keeper, but they did manager to sign a much-needed striker on deadline day.

The highly-rated FC Midtjylland forward Alexander Sørloth arrived at Selhurst Park in a deal worth around £9m, and should provide starting striker Christian Benteke with some real competition for his place in the side.





Palace's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham on Tuesday night sees them sitting in 13th place in the table, but the bottom half of the league is so tightly-packed that the Eagles are just three points off the relegation zone.





Hodgson's men will host Newcastle United on Sunday, in what is set to be a key clash in what looks set to be a fierce fight for top-flight survival.