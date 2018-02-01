Jamie Carragher Winds Up Fans by Claiming to Have Seen Dortmund Star in Liverpool on Deadline Day

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

This year's winter transfer window was actually pretty entertaining from a neutral standpoint, with a number of high-profile deals going through on the final day for business.

We saw the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Arsenal for £60m, Olivier Giroud upsticks to Chelsea, and Michy Batshuayi make a loan switch to German side Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham also got in on the act by signing up Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, and Riyad Mahrez's on-off move to Manchester City made for a particularly exciting day.

It was all pretty quiet at Liverpool though, with the majority of Reds supporters particularly disappointing in the club and the powers that be for not making more of an effort to replace Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona earlier on in the window.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher eyed the opportunity to have some fun on Twitter by replying to a fan, claiming to have seen Dortmund's Marco Reus buying a copy of the Liverpool Echo on Breck Road.

Such was the general pessimism from the Liverpool faithful, the joke tweet failed to catch anyone out (except of course notorious rumour merchant IndyKaila) and simply served as a chance for supporters to voice their frustrations over their club's lack of movement on deadline day.

It was just the one signing for Liverpool in the January window - the £75m Virgil van Dijk from Southampton on New Year's Day - and Jurgen Klopp certainly faces a battle to finish in the Champions League spots now, with Coutinho having not been adequately replaced.

The Reds did beat Huddersfield 3-0 on Tuesday, and gained ground on second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table. They were beaten 2-0 at Wembley by Spurs the following day.

