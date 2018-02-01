Man City Eye Summer Move for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez After Failed January Deadline Day Bid

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez was one of the losers of the January transfer window after being denied a lucrative move to Premier League leaders Manchester City. 

Man City made a last minute approach for Mahrez on deadline day, but were forced to end their interest in the midfielder after the Foxes slapped a whopping £95m price tag on the 26-year-old. Mahrez is reportedly 'very depressed' after the Leicester refused to let him go.

However, Mahrez may not have to be too disheartened after the move fell through, as City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that the club will try again to sign the Algerian in the summer. Speaking to Sky Sports after their 3-0 win over West Brom, the City boss have an update on Mahrez's proposed move:

"He's a Leicester player, said Guardiola (via the Leicester Mercury). "Everybody knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly."

"We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door and we can go to the summer and holidays."

Man City already spent big in the January window. The Sky Blues broke their transfer record to pay the £57m release clause in order to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte. The 23-year-old quickly made his debut against West Brom, helping City to secure a clean sheet and the three points. 

Unlike Laporte, City were not able to complete a move for Mahrez. "It was not possible. With [Aymeric] Laporte yes, with the other one no," Guardiola added.


While City may have failed to sign Mahrez for now, Pep also hinted that their pursuit for the Algerian is not yet over: "We are going to see what happens in the summer."

