Ozil Contact Confirmation Draws Closer as German Star Teases Fans with Instagram Post

It appears only a matter of time before there is official confirmation from Arsenal that their 29-year-old German star Mesut Ozil has signed a lucrative new contract at the club.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reported on Wednesday that the contract has already been signed, and tweeted further details about the deal - though official confirmation has yet to come from the club.

And the player himself appears to be in a mischievous mood after putting up a photo of himself on Instagram & Twitter signing autographs along with the caption: "Had a busy day signing things (winking face)".

This appears to all but confirm that the player is set to stay at the Gunners, and he has reportedly been impressed by the capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, seeing it as a statement of ambition from the club which has been enough to convince him to sign the new deal.

Ozil had allegedly been the subject of interest from many other big clubs this January, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona sniffing around the German international, but the new contract with Arsenal is set to make him the highest paid player at the club, with the player estimated to be earning around £350,000-a-week.

EXCLUSIVE: Mesut Ozil signs a new three-and-a-half year contract to remain at Arsenal until summer 2021. Becomes highest-paid player in club history on around £350k per week before tax. Deal agreed last weekend, signed at Colney this morning. Could take him to 8yrs at #AFC & 32yo pic.twitter.com/600XtVnbnH — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 31, 2018

It is sure to be a popular move with Gunners fans, who already have new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang to look forward to seeing in their famous red shirts, and will be hoping these three players can help propel them towards a challenge for top four places with four months of the season still to play.