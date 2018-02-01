Paul Merson Praises 'Brilliant' Transfer Window for Liverpool Despite Philippe Coutinho Departure

Liverpool were one of the big Premier League spenders in the January transfer window, but were also one of the biggest sellers after finally losing talisman Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona after a lengthy transfer saga.

Some pundits, such as former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson, had said that Liverpool needed to strengthen more in the January window. However, former Arsenal midfielder and Sky Sports personality Paul Merson disagrees and believes that the Reds have had a fantastic transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the close of the January window, Merson assessed Liverpool's transfer business as excellent. "It's been a brilliant window," said Merson (via the Daily Star). "They needed a centre-half and they paid good money and got him."

Liverpool spent £75m on centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who was a long-term target for the Reds and someone identified as being capable of improving the Reds' leaky defence. While that transfer fee may have seemed like a lot, especially for a defender, it is only just over half of the money Liverpool received from Barcelona for Brazilian superstar Philippe Coutinho.

"They also got £146m for Coutinho and got a big earner in Daniel Sturridge off the wage bill," Merson added. "It's been good business in my opinion. Top marks."

David Ramos/GettyImages

While van Dijk was the only big name arrival at Liverpool in the January window, the Reds also got a number of names off of their books for the rest of the season. Daniel Sturridge has joined West Brom on loan, and non-starters such as Jon Flanagan, Marko Grujic, and Lazar Markovic have also been moved on for the remainder of the season.





With the remainder of the money from the Coutinho deal, Liverpool look to be in a good position to recruit more big stars in the summer. The Reds also can look forward to the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig at the end of the season.