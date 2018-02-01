RB Leipzig Appear to Troll Liverpool After Failed Attempt to Secure Early Transfer of Naby Keita

RB Leipzig have been sure to remind Liverpool, and their fans, that Naby Keita remains a member of the German outfit's squad for the remainder of the season by posting a timely post on Twitter.

The Guinea international had already agreed to terms to make the move to Anfield in the summer for a fee in the region of £57m, but reports throughout the January window suggested the Reds were eager to speed up the deal to compensate for the loss of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

However, Leipzig refused to play ball and after the winter window officially ended the club duly celebrated..

The post on Twitter includes a GIF which sees 22-year-old Keita dancing with the caption: "It's February 1st!"

With Liverpool failing in their attempts to secure an early move for Keita, the midfielder will remain with the Bundesliga side for the rest of the campaign where he will look to add to his 22 appearances and six goals across all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp will therefore have to wait another four months to see the club's second highest transfer on Merseyside.

Liverpool must wait for their lucrative signing to arrive next season but the club have a number of battles to content with before then.

The race for a top four position is hotting up as just five points separates second and fifth position and the Reds have an opportunity to distance themselves with fifth placed Tottenham when the two sides come to blows on Sunday.

A victory for Klopp's chargers would create a five point gap between the two sides with just 12 league games remaining.