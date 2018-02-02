90min Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle Backs New Tottenham Arrival to Reignite His Career Under Pochettino

BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle has revealed what he thinks of Tottenham's new Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, after the 25-year-old's move to Spurs was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

Speaking exclusively to 90min, Hoddle claimed that the former São Paulo man needs a fresh start having fallen out of favour at the Ligue 1 side, and feels that he could find his feet in north London after a period of stagnation in Paris.

Hoddle said: "Well, I think Spurs need strengthening, I really do. He hasn't pulled the trees up at PSG, he hasn't really bedded in and got himself in that team and stayed in that team.





"He needs a home. I think he's a talented player. He could suit Tottenham in the style that they want to play. He's got to feel at home."

The former Tottenham manager, who made 490 appearances for the club over 12 years as a player, also stated that he feels the best is yet to come from a player who joined the Parisians as a 19-year-old for around £35m, going on to say that Spurs could benefit from the gamble.

He added: "I don't think we've seen the best of him. If Pochettino brings him in and he gets enough games, I think he could work out really good for Tottenham."

Despite this, the 60-year-old is still wary of Moura's ability to perform consistently after being left in the cold at the Parc des Princes in recent seasons: "There's a little bit of doubt there still. He's shown signs here and there but the consistency hasn't quite been there, so consequently he hasn't been given enough games (at PSG)."

