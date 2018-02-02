90min Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle Backs New Tottenham Arrival to Reignite His Career Under Pochettino

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle has revealed what he thinks of Tottenham's new Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, after the 25-year-old's move to Spurs was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

Speaking exclusively to 90min, Hoddle claimed that the former São Paulo man needs a fresh start having fallen out of favour at the Ligue 1 side, and feels that he could find his feet in north London after a period of stagnation in Paris. 

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NICE
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NICE

Hoddle said: "Well, I think Spurs need strengthening, I really do. He hasn't pulled the trees up at PSG, he hasn't really bedded in and got himself in that team and stayed in that team. 


"He needs a home. I think he's a talented player. He could suit Tottenham in the style that they want to play. He's got to feel at home."

The former Tottenham manager, who made 490 appearances for the club over 12 years as a player, also stated that he feels the best is yet to come from a player who joined the Parisians as a 19-year-old for around £35m, going on to say that Spurs could benefit from the gamble. 

He added: "I don't think we've seen the best of him. If Pochettino brings him in and he gets enough games, I think he could work out really good for Tottenham."

Despite this, the 60-year-old is still wary of Moura's ability to perform consistently after being left in the cold at the Parc des Princes in recent seasons: "There's a little bit of doubt there still. He's shown signs here and there but the consistency hasn't quite been there, so consequently he hasn't been given enough games (at PSG)."

BT Sport is where the best in sport go head to head, bringing you live coverage of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA Cup. For more information, visit www.BT.com/ sport

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters