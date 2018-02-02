Crystal Palace's Transfer Tactics Slammed Again After Second Deadline Day Blunder Is Revealed

Crystal Palace's goalkeeping transfer deadline day dealings have been scrutinised on the continent for the second time in as many days after Brondby manager Alexander Zorniger branded the London club "disrespectful" following their reported failed pursuit of guardian Frederik Ronnow.

Following the window shutting, the Eagles were accused of attempting to undermine La Liga outfit Getafe with an insulting offer for custodian Vicente Guaita, a move which the Spanish club claimed was an attempt to "pull their trousers down".

Crystal Palace's new signing looks like the final bad guy you have to kill in a Call of Duty mission. pic.twitter.com/GrFaejui0Z — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 1, 2018

However, according to the Danish Superliga outfit, they were not the only ones the Premier League side upset while attempting to acquire a shot stopper over the winter.

According to Brondby manager Zorniger, Crystal Palace tabled a bid at the 11th hour for goalkeeper Ronnow, the second time in as many transfer windows, however, with such little time left in the day, no agreement could be reached.





"Frederik was in the same situation this summer", the 50-year-old told Danish tabloid Ekstrabladet.

Crystal Palace knew they couldn't get a deal done to sign Ibrahim Amadou, but dragged negotiations on long enough to ensure West ham didn't have time to sign him either. pic.twitter.com/rFlXKXjEWf — Coral (@Coral) January 31, 2018

"The same club would have the same player on the last day of the transfer window. I do not know anyone who can understand how they can do it, but I'm not able to.

"Maybe they think it's professional, but from my point of view it's unprofessional. It's disrespectful to another club."

Crystal Palace's pursuit for a new goalkeeper is set to continue into the summer following their catastrophic failings last month, with it seeming Roy Hodgson is not sold on either Julian Speroni or Wayne Hennessey as a reliable option to help the Eagles take their next step.