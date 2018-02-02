Man City & Belgium Star Vincent Kompany Considering International Future Ahead of World Cup

Vincent Kompany has insisted he isn't yet considering the prospect of retiring from football altogether, having played at the top level of English football with Manchester City for almost a decade.

However, the 31-year-old has revealed he is considering hanging up his boots for Belgium in order to prolong his club career and continue plying his trade at the highest level, despite his injury issues.

Despite his long history with injury, Kompany feels he still has a lot to offer, having recently made a comeback from injury to feature in City's FA Cup clash against Cardiff, captaining his side to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

While Kompany has made a return to the Citizen's side, he now faces competition from new signing Aymeric Laporte, as well as established players such as Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

As well as this, he Belgian's contract at the Etihad expires in 18 months, leaving him to assess his future at both club and international level, as reported by the Telegraph.

“Should I listen to people who say that I’d retire? I still have a contract for 18 months and I feel that I can contribute something to the team,” Kompany told Belgian television.

“If you can easily train with one of the best teams in the world, I don’t have to ask myself too many questions. I’m not scared to step on the pitch. I have never done that. It’s simple for me. I work so hard during my recovery and when I can train again with the squad, I leave everything behind me.

“These injuries are obviously frustrating but I always had to fight in life. I've had injuries since I was 14. I had to undergo surgery on my meniscus and my career was already in danger, they said.

“Unfortunately, I cannot take the track of players who have never been injured and never have those challenges in front of them, but maybe football would have been too easy.

“On the other hand, I also have to be honest with myself. If I cannot cope with the level anymore, I will say: ‘Boys, it's been enough, I retire’. I don’t want to push myself in to the role of a victim. There are more important things than Vincent Kompany's injuries. The man in the street realises that too.

“I love football, my passion for the sport knows no limits. I have sacrificed a lot to get to this level. If I have to go through all these injuries again, to lift a few more trophies, so be it.

“Hopefully I will not get injured again, because I love playing football. I want to play football for as long as possible. I don't want to give up the national team as yet. I would like to be there all my life. But I must be realistic too. I can only play a limited amount of games per season. I'm still considering my future with Belgium. Maybe I'll take a decision before the World Cup.”

So far throughout his career at City, Kompany has made 323 appearances, helping the Manchester outfit to two Premier League titles, two League cups and an FA Cup triumph.