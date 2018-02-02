'Real Shame': Zinedine Zidane Finds Unlikely Ally in Barcelona Legend as Pressure Grows

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has found an unlikely ally as the pressure continues to grow following a poor La Liga title defence, with Barcelona legend Xavi describing it as a 'pain' to see the Frenchman suffer.


Zidane won two Champions Leagues in his first 18 months as Real coach after taking over from Rafa Benitez in January 2016, as well as bringing a first Spanish title to the Bernabeu since 2012.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

But Real are well off the pace this season and are as many as 19 points behind fierce rivals Barcelona with only 18 games left to play. They also trail neighbours Atletico Madrid, as well as Valencia, while even facing competition from Villarreal in the battle for a top four place.

In quotes published by Marca, Xavi said, "Of course I admire [Zidane] because he was an extraordinary footballer. It was wonderful to watch him play."

The 38-year-old, who continues to play with Al Sadd in Qatar, added, "My pain has been to suffer him at Real Madrid. It's a real shame.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/GettyImages

"Everyone has admired Zidane and continues to admire him. Not just as a player; he is a gentleman, a sensible, noble person, known by the entire world of football. He's an example to follow."

Los Blancos have linked with an approach for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks. The Argentine masterminded a 3-1 Tottenham over Real in the Champions League at Wembley earlier this season, while the teams also drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters