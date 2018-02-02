Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Are Eyeing Ambitious Swap Deal to Land Harry Kane

An audacious swap deal between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur has been touted, which could see Gareth Bale and Harry Kane switch clubs.

A report from Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol suggests that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has has heart set on the Tottenham goal machine, is keen on the idea of offering Gareth Bale to soften the financial blow of a potential summer move for Harry Kane.

Injury-hit Bale - who played for Tottenham prior to his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 - has scored nine goals in 18 games so far this season, as Los Blancos currently sit fourth in La Liga.

6 - Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/cMvj7qNHiu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Harry Kane, meanwhile, has scored 30 goals in as many games for Spurs this season - showing just why he is an attractive prospect to Real Madrid.

Diario Gol ambitiously suggest that Harry Kane could cost Real Madrid €300m but that figure would be reduced significantly if 28-year-old Bale were to be included in the deal.

However, there could be a stumbling block with this move, as the Spanish website reports that Bale's preferred destination is Manchester United. A potential move to Old Trafford could be influenced by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, who has recently been appointed as manager of the Welsh national team.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

United manager Jose Mourinho tried to sign Gareth Bale last summer, but failed in his attempts to lure the Welshman to Old Trafford.

It is claimed that, as an alternative to the Kane swap deal, Bale could be used as a bargaining chip for Madrid to sign long-term target David De Gea. With Madrid's well-reported interest in the Spanish goalkeeper, combined with Bale's reported preference of United, this is a deal which could be more likely to happen.