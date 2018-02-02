VIDEO: Conte Candidly Admits He's 'Not Happy' With Signings as Pressure Grows After Bournemouth Loss

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is 'not happy' with the new signings that the reigning Premier League champions made in January, with the Italian seemingly an increasingly frustrated figure at Stamford Bridge in what is proving to be a challenging second season.

Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri and Olivier Giroud were delivered during the transfer window, but Conte had his eye on higher profile targets and seems less than pleased with what he has been given by his superiors at board level.

ESPN footage featuring a raw post-match interview following Wednesday night's humiliating home defeat against Bournemouth appeared to show Conte's true feelings about the situation.

"I'm not happy a bit, it's not important," a clearly disgruntled Conte said.

Watch video below from 1:38 for Conte's reaction to new signings

"We have to focus on work. Players go, players come and it doesn't change. I don't know [what the new players will add], I'll have to see."

The battle between Conte and Stamford Bridge officials over player recruitment has been raging since last season and prompted speculation during the summer that he could quit. He was not given his preferred targets then and more of the same has happened now.

A report from The Guardian notes that Virgil van Dijk, Alex Sandro and Alexis Sanchez were the three players on his wishlist, two of whom joined other Premier League clubs last month instead.

Of the players that Chelsea signed in reality, both Barkley and Emerson are coming off the back of long-term injuries, while 31-year-old Giroud is a short-term relief option at best.

SkyBet lists only struggling Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino (11/10) as the Premier League manager more likely to next leave a job than Conte (9/4), while the Daily Mirror has pushed the rumour that ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique could be brought in as a replacement.

