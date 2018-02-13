Leicester Manager Claude Puel Reveals Why He Made Tactical Changes During Manchester City Defeat

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said that he was looking for more solidity when he changed system during Leicester's loss to runaway leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

The Foxes started the game in a new 3-5-2 wing back system. With the score at 1-1, but with Leicester conceding chances, the Frenchman decided to change back to a more familiar 4-4-1-1 system, but went on to concede another four goals in the second half.

“We changed just after the goal we scored,” Puel told the Leicester Mercury. "We went to 4-4-1-1 and we wanted to find some more solidity, we also conceded a lot of chances. It was too important.

“I don’t know if it was a good thing. Perhaps not in the second half because we conceded other goals, but I think we can play with different systems and structure.

“It is not the system that makes the difference. It is the quality and, in this game, we didn’t find the solution to play. It was too difficult.”

Leicester made a change at half-time in order to implement the system better, with central midfielder Adrien Silva making way for right-back Danny Simpson, but made the worst possible start to the second half when Sergio Aguero scored the first two of his four-goal haul before the 55th minute. Puel believes that it was the timing of the Man City goals that 'killed the game'.

“I think we conceded the first two goals at bad times,” he said.

“We had success to get back into the game through Jamie Vardy’s goal in the first half but we conceded a lot of chances and there were some fantastic saves by Kasper Schmeichel.

“But we conceded another goal at the start of the season half, and they killed the game with the second goal and after it was tough for us"