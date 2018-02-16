Rafa Benitez Keen on Signing Italian Forward Mattia Destro in the Summer

Italian publication SportsMediaSet has reported that Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is keen to bring Bologna forward Mattia Destro to the club in the summer, providing he is able to retain the clubs Premier League status.

Newcastle have struggled for goals this year and brought in Islam Slimani in January in an attempt to resolve this. However, this is only a loan deal and Rafa is looking to bolster their attacking options in the summer when the loan deal expires.

It is reported that Italian international Mattia Destro is top of the Spaniard's wish list, although he will face competition from Watford and Deportivo La Coruna for the striker's signature.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Destro has scored 72 goals in 210 Serie A appearances and would bring some experience to the Magpies front line. He also has eight international caps for Italy, scoring one goal.

Although his goal record looks good, he has managed just five goals this season and there is ongoing questions being asked about his attitude and willingness to work hard for his team-mates.

The signing could be seen as a risky prospect by some, but signing a forward with such experience would be a statement of intent by Newcastle which is something their fans are crying out for. However, The Magpies must first focus on avoiding a second relegation out of the Premier League in three years.