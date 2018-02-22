Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Vows to 'Learn' From Costly UEFA Champions League Mistake

Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen has spoken defiantly on his mistake in his side's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League; a mistake that handed the visitors an away goal to take back to the Nou Camp.

The Blues produced a solid performance, with Antonio Conte getting his tactics spot on against Spain's best team, but they were undone by a Lionel Messi equaliser after Christensen overhit a pass across his own box, and came away with a slightly disappointing 1-1 draw.

Conte adds words of support for Andreas Christensen and says the young defender made a good performance. #CHEBAR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2018

Cesar Azpilicueta then misjudged the ensuing 50-50 with Andres Iniesta, who subsequently squared the ball back for the Argentine superstar to convert.

It was a real shame for the home side, who were defensively solid up until that point, and now Christensen has addressed his error.



He told TV3 Sport, as quoted by the Metro: "I had done all the hard work and kept the ball in play, but then I made a very bad decision, I should have kicked it out.

"As a centre-back, you get punished by your mistakes, however, it’s the position that I’ve chosen to play, so I won’t be dwelling too much on it and let it get to me.

Andreas Christensen in the Champions League this season:



96% pass accuracy

50% aerial duals won

15 clearances

7 interceptions

1 block



One mistake doesn't define him - he's going to be a star! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/cNWwNQdaJg — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) February 21, 2018

"I know I made a mistake, but there is not much else to do than to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again."

The Denmark international has seldom put a foot wrong this season since coming into the team at the expense of David Luiz, and he certainly hasn't been short of support on social media platforms after his rare error on Tuesday.

