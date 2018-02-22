Jurgen Klopp Urges Patience Over Expectant Liverpool Fans' Desire for Silverware

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to be patient in their calls for silverware despite admitting he knows there's 'expectation levels' to be met.

The German has been in charge at Anfield for two-and-a-half years now and, during that time, has finished runners-up in two cup competitions - the League Cup defeat to Manchester City and Europa League loss to Sevilla in 2016.

In quotes published by the Daily Express, Klopp stated that he knew that Reds fans would be baying for trophy success once he had his feet settled firmly under the table in L4.

But the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss also explained that it could take time for his stars to reach that lofty goal and called on his club's fanbase to think about the 'long term' in case instant success continued to elude them.

He said: “When I came in, I knew about the expectation levels. I know about the expectation levels but I don’t listen to it every day.

“If we want to win the league or the FA Cup or the League Cup or Champions League, I want that as well.

“It’s not that they want that more than me. I’ve only been there for two-and-a-half years but I have exactly the same desire to do it.

“Expectations are there. It’s good, it’s normal at a club like Liverpool.

“It should be like this but it doesn’t make it more likely that it will happen tomorrow. If anybody cannot wait anymore, then I can’t help him in this moment. But I will still try to do it in the long term.”

Liverpool last picked up a cup in 2012 when they secured the League Cup over Championship side Cardiff City - the Reds winning the penalty shootout 3-2 after a 2-2 draw after extra time.

The Premier League giants also picked up two FA Cups, a League Cup and the 2005 Champions League title in the first decade of the 21st Century, but success has eluded them over the past six years.

UEFA's flagship cup tournament remains their only chance of silverware this term after their exits in domestic competitions, but a place in the quarter-finals appears to be already assured following their 5-0 demolition of Porto in their last-16 first leg tie.

