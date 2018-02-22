Mauro Icardi's Agent Claims Two Top Teams Are Chasing Star Amid Real Madrid & Man Utd Interest

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara has claimed that two top football clubs have been in contact over a potential summer switch for the Inter striker, as rumours persist of interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

In an interview with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, via the Sun, Nara refused to be drawn over which specific clubs were interested in signing her client, but did hint that two top side's had made their interest known over a potential move for the Argentine international.

Nara said: "In the last period, a couple of important teams have revealed that they want Mauro.

"I’m taking care of his future, I have to listen to them, evaluate the offers and the situation. Names? No names."

Having endured a deeply disappointing season in La Liga, Real Madrid may well look to overhaul their squad at the end of the campaign. A new striker is likely to be top of their wish list, as Karim Benzema's underwhelming season could well see him become surplus to requirements.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Man Utd may also be in the market for a new forward, as manager José Mourinho looks to bolster his front-line ahead of next season. With Romelu Lukaku suffering from inconsistent form, and Marcus Rashford preferred in a wide position, the Red Devils could well look to add some firepower in the shape of Icardi to their squad for the 2018/19 campaign.

