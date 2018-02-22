Mino Raiola Trying to Spark Transfer Frenzy for Paul Pogba as Reported Man Utd Discord Intensifies

The reported rift between Manchester United and Paul Pogba appears to have some basis, according to Sports Illustrated journalist Grant Wahl.

The France midfielder is understood to harbour regrets over returning to Old Trafford after his fruitful spell with Juventus. And who can blame him, following his failure to set the world alight since moving back to English soil?

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pogba's United career hasn't been as glamorous as first expected. And although the future is still looking bright, it is now believed that the player wants out.

Per Wahl, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has apparently attempted to set a transfer battle in motion by making calls to top clubs in Europe to let them know that the midfielder is for sale.

As things stand, though, no one is showing interest.

Since Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United:



Martial struggling

Lingard doesn't score anymore

Paul Pogba is out of form

Rashford hype has suddenly died.

Mourinho keep changing formations week in week out



I love this game. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 21, 2018

Wahl writes: "A source with firsthand knowledge says that Pogba’s representative, the super-agent Mino Raiola, has been calling other top European clubs in the past week to try and persuade them to go after Pogba in the summer transfer market. So far nobody is biting."





Pogba, who missed United's match against Huddersfield Town last weekend through illness, was surprisingly benched for his side's round of 16 clash with Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night but was thrown on quite early after Ander Herrera picked up an injury in the first half.

This comes after the player got pulled off the field during both of the two prior games he started for the Red Devils.

So José Mourinho finally switches to a 4-3-3 but has now dropped Paul Pogba to the bench. Oh life. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 21, 2018

United boss Jose Mourinho has also stated that the Frenchman will receive no special treatment at the club, albeit being the most expensive player in his squad.

"I don't think it's fair to speak about the responsibilities of a player," the Portuguese was quoted as saying.

"I don't even like the fact that the player that cost X-million doesn't have the same responsibility of one that cost three times X."