'The Real Deal': Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign Roma Number 1 After Stunning UCL Display

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

Liverpool fans are urging their club to go all out to sign goalkeeping target Alisson Becker after his performance in the Champions League on Wednesday. 

Despite losing 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk, the Roma goalkeeper pulled off a string of high quality saves in order to keep his team in the tie, and in with a chance of progressing further in the competition. 

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Brazilian international for the last few months, and the latest reports suggest that dialogue between the two clubs over a summer move has started. 

Wednesday's Champions League tie for Roma gave Reds fans the chance to cast their eye over their reported target, and they appear to be impressed by the 25-year-old's performance. 



