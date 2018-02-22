'The Real Deal': Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign Roma Number 1 After Stunning UCL Display

Liverpool fans are urging their club to go all out to sign goalkeeping target Alisson Becker after his performance in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite losing 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk, the Roma goalkeeper pulled off a string of high quality saves in order to keep his team in the tie, and in with a chance of progressing further in the competition.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Brazilian international for the last few months, and the latest reports suggest that dialogue between the two clubs over a summer move has started.

Wednesday's Champions League tie for Roma gave Reds fans the chance to cast their eye over their reported target, and they appear to be impressed by the 25-year-old's performance.

Everyone is busy on praising DDG, but Alisson Becker was proper world-class yesterday in Shakhtar vs Roma; lad couldn't save his team from the defeat but definitely denied 6-7 clear-cut chances #Roma #LFC — Prabin Bikram (@prabinLFC) February 22, 2018





I’ll tell ya something, this Alisson Becker is the real deal, stunning save. #lfc — Hatchet 'arry (@A_Senna_Harry) February 21, 2018





Just got done watching Shaktar vs Roma...Alisson Becker is the real deal. Roma lose by at least 4 goals if not for him. @LFC...get on that. — Matthew Woods (@IAMMattWoods) February 22, 2018

It’s time to back to Rome and negotiate for Alisson, look at the last Roma signing we got. Do the deed boys @LFC — Firmino (@ZaanQadri) February 21, 2018