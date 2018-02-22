Strasbourg Forward Sends Twitter Into Meltdown With Hilarious Dig at PSG Talisman Neymar

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

Strasbourg striker Stêphane Bahoken has sent Twitter into meltdown after posting a hilarious picture which sees him standing tall as Paris Saint-Germain sensational Neymar appears to be bowing before him.

Posting on his official Twitter page, the French forward saw the funny side of the snap, tagging the picture with "#NewProfilePic". The photo was taken last Saturday, when Bahoken scored in a 5-2 loss to the Ligue Un leaders. The post certainly didn't go unnoticed, with his followers lapping up the opportunity to have a bit of fun at Neymar's expense.

Bahoken has an impressive record against PSG, having scored the winning goal against the Parisian giants in the first meeting between the two sides earlier in the season. The 25-year-old has had a less than glittering career thus far, having spent time on loan at Scottish minnows St Mirren before securing a move from Nice to Strasbourg in 2014.

Conversely, Neymar has taken Ligue Un by storm since his world record smashing switch from Barcelona last summer - scoring 28 goals in 29 matches, as well as contributing 15 assists. However, rumours persist that the former Santos prodigy is unsettled in France, and could make a sensational return to La Liga next season with Barça's fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, PSG are believed to be interested in bringing in either Man Utd's José Mourinho or Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino to replace under-fire boss Unai Emery. Despite his side sitting top of the table and 12 points clear of their nearest rivals, their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid has heaped the pressure on the former Sevilla boss.

More Soccer

